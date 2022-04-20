EFCC Detains Ex-Governor Al-Makura’s Son Over N130million Property

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has grilled a son of a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Malkura, over a suspicious purchase of property worth N130 million.

Sources at the commission with first-hand information on the matter but barred from speaking to the media about it, said 24-year-old Amir Al-Makura, paid N96million cash “in foreign currency equivalent” as part-payment for the property.

“In furtherance to our Real Estate investigation, we invited Amir Tanko Almakura the son of Senator Almakura.

“The suspect is a 24-year-old and he bought a house in Bilaad Realty Ltd worth N130,000,000.00 and he has paid the sum of N96,000,000.00 cash in Foriegn currency equivalent,” the source said.

The source said Amir reported to the commission “but has failed to explain the source of the money or give genuine explanation on how the property was acquired.”

The source said the suspect is still in detention because he has yet to meet the bail conditions granted him.

“He has been detained pending meeting bail conditions,” the source said.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

Amir’s detention comes about nine months after the EFCC arrested his father, Mr Al-Makura, a serving senator, and his wife, Mairo, in July last year.

Sources said their arrest related to an alleged breach of trust and misappropriation of funds allegedly perpetrated during the former governor’s eight-year administration as Nasarawa State governor.