Eight Children Discovered Dead Inside Abandoned Car In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Eight children were discovered dead in a car parked on Adelayo street, Jah-Michael, along Badagry expressway in Lagos.

According to reports, the children were said to be between the ages of four and six.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police spokesperson, confirmed this development to the press on Sunday.

“The eight children were said to have mistakenly locked themselves in an abandoned car while playing,” Ajisebutu said.

“Their bodies have been recovered and deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy so as to determine the actual cause of death.”

The command spokesman also disclosed that Hakeem Odumosu, commissioner of police in Lagos, has called for a “thorough and speedy” investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the children.

Odumosu also commiserated with the families of the victims.