2023: Women Activists Urge Adesina To Run For Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A group of women activists, under the aegis of “Women for Secured Nation”, has urged the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, to run for the office of Nigerian President in 2023.

The group made the call in a statement by its Media and Publicity Director, Mrs Judith Onyekwere, on Sunday in Benin.

The group described Adesina as the best material that would bring the nation back to relevance, stability and productive economic growth.

“At this point we don’t just need a politician as president, we need an expert, a technocrat with multinational connection and proven integrity”.

They said Adesina’s experience and track record of achievements, both in Nigeria and beyond, are undisputable assets which any nation, desirous of growth, could not compromise.

Onyekwere, who described the body as non-political, non-partisan, and non-religious but a conglomeration of Nigerian women cutting across all professions, “is desirous in seeing an upward looking nation with secured economy that could engage our children better and strengthen our middle class for productivity.

“This is why we are calling on Nigeria’s former Agriculture minister to take up the challenge, as call to service, to help rescue Nigeria from its current predicament.

“We can no longer wait for career politicians to drive our national ship to wreck before we call for a rescue.

“At this point, the Nigerian citizens should rise up to help the various political parties to get their candidates, devoid of all tricks, in the interest of our collective future”

The group said in their statement that Nigeria is desirous of “someone to help revamp and grow its economy, drive faster-paced economic growth and development, inspire the youth, create jobs and solve insecurity challenges.

“Someone who can help grow the private sector and attract investments to create wealth. Someone who will help the constituent states of Nigeria to grow their economies and assure decentralized economic development and drive for fiscal, economic and political empowerment of the states.

“Someone who is de-tribalised and able to manage diversity. Someone who will drive inclusiveness and assure national unity and coherence.

“Someone who has a record of transparency, integrity and good governance and will be well respected and trusted across Nigeria.

“Someone with a solid track record of achievements and getting things done. Someone who can work effectively globally and give Nigeria a much-needed global standing on critical global and Africa agendas.

“Someone who will prepare Nigeria for the 21st century as a globally competitive and prosperous nation. Someone who can work effectively with and will be trusted by other leaders in Africa.”

The group has called on Adesina to “commence giving the calls by Nigerians to serve the nation in the capacity of its president the most desired thought, in the interest of all”.

