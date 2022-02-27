Electoral Act: NTYTP Hails Buhari, Urges Nigerian Youths To Join Politics

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non-partisan national youth group, the Not Too Young To Perform(NTYTP) Leadership Development Advocacy group has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for doing the needful by signing the re-amended Electoral Bill recently passed by the National Assembly into law,.

It however urged Nigerian youths to join politics en- masse to fill the now very obvious leadership deficit gaps in the country.

The group in a statement jointly issued at the weekend by its Convener/National Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema and the Interim National Secretary, Mallam Bello Muhammed, made available to African Examiner in Enugu Sunday said, “it’s time for young people to venture into politics.

“With the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law and the position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the period of the struggle for a new electoral law that can legalise digital voting accreditation and election results transmission process, we believe that the time for Nigerian youths to join politics has come.

“INEC, over the period of the debate on the use of technology in our elections, maintained a position that it has all it takes to deploy technology in the electoral process. This is quite commendable and has shown an institution that is willing to do the right thing to improve on the process of choosing our leaders.

“With the new electoral act in place, we call on Nigerian youths at home and in the Diaspora to join politics by joining a political party of their choice.

“The NTYTP, in the last eight years, has been quietly building non-partisan leadership structures across the country in its long term strategic plan to raise a new generation of leaders who will see performance in office as the only propelling reason for seeking any elective or appointive public office.

“As an organised leadership training association propelled by uncommon patriotism, the NTYTP has grown to become a well- structured leadership training platform for Nigerian youths irrespective of religious or political affiliation from the polling units to the states of the Federation.

“The major challenge faced by the Nigerian youths in their venture into politics before now has been the unfavourable electoral process, which legitimised rigging and violence as the norm in Nigerian political

space.

“We encourage all young people in the country, who are 18 years and above, to immediately take advantage of the fresh breath introduced into our electoral system as a result of the assented Electoral Act Amendment Bill to become active politicians.

“Therefore, the NTYTP appreciates President Muhammadu Buhari for doing the needful at this time and opening up the political arena in Nigeria for competitive leadership where the electorates would now be the real kingmakers instead of a few godfathers”, the statement read.