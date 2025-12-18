CAN Warns Against Trivialising Christmas In Nollywood Films

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has criticised the title of a newly released Nollywood film, A Very Dirty Christmas, describing it as offensive to the Christian faith and calling for a review by relevant regulatory authorities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said Christmas is a sacred season commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and should not be portrayed in a way that undermines its spiritual significance.

He said the use of the word “dirty” in reference to Christmas diminishes the essence of the celebration, which symbolises purity, peace, love and redemption.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria is deeply troubled by the title of the movie, A Very Dirty Christmas, which it considers offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith,” Okoh said.

“Christmas is a sacred season that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and represents purity, peace, love and redemption. Linking such a holy celebration with the word ‘dirty’ diminishes its spiritual meaning and reduces a solemn religious observance to something crude and sensational.”

CAN acknowledged the importance of creative freedom in filmmaking but said such freedom should be exercised with restraint and sensitivity, particularly in a religiously diverse country like Nigeria.

The association called on the National Film and Video Censors Board to explain how the film title was approved for public exhibition, especially during the Christmas season. It also urged industry bodies, including the Actors Guild of Nigeria and other Nollywood stakeholders, to take a clear stand on the use of religious themes and symbols in ways that could offend faith communities.

CAN further appealed to the film’s producer, Ini Edo, to be sensitive to the concerns raised and to take steps to address them.

The association warned that trivialising sacred values at a time when the country faces moral and social challenges could deepen divisions and weaken mutual respect.

A Very Dirty Christmas, produced by Ini Edo and directed by Akay Mason, was released in cinemas nationwide on December 16, 2025. The film centres on a Christmas family reunion disrupted by unresolved secrets and past trauma, turning the festive season into emotional turmoil.