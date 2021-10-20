EndSARS Massacre False – Lai Mohammed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has insisted that the claimed massacre of Nigerians during the nationwide mass protests against police brutality, was false.

He stated this at a news conference in Abuja, Mr Lai said that most of the claims of killings were false and misleading as most of those who made the claims of losing people were yet to show up and give evidence a year after such allegations.























