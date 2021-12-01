EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Calls For Harmony, Invites Youths For Peace Walk

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on youths to join him on Peace Walk, for healing of Lagos State.

He made the call in Lagos, during a news conference on the State Government’s position on the recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on EndSARS, submitted on Nov. 15.

He also called on the members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, students, the media, as well as other stakeholders to join him in the Peace Walk.

The governor said that Lagos State deserved true healing after the disturbances that trailed the 2020 protests against police brutality.

According to him, only sustenance of harmony can guarantee the realisation of aspirations of all residents.

”I will be leading ”A Walk for Peace” in December to herald the healing of our land.

”Let me use this occasion to extend an open invitation to Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr Marcaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalinks), Adedotun (Just Detoun), and Seun Kuti.

”Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and others to join me on this ”historic march” for our dear Lagos,” he said.

”Nobody will build this city for us. Let us show the world who we are. We are Lagosians. A people of great renown, driven by the irrepressible spirit of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said that the state currently faced the hard choice of restoring harmony or doing itself a great harm.

He urged residents to join his administration in strengthening harmony and put the state on the path of peace.