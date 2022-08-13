Enugu 2023: Group Appoints Ex- Gombe Military Governor As Patron

(AFRRICAN EXAMINER) – The national leadership of a political pressure group, Polling Booth Vanguard (PBV), has appointed a former Military Administrator (Milad) of Gombe State, Group Captain Joe Orji, (Rtd) as one of its Patron.

They explained that, the Enugu State born Aircraft Engineer from Aninri local government area of Enugu state, was informed by his antecedents, describing him as a ‘true Statesman’.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Adolphus Ude, National Secretary, Pastor Odoemelam Chidiebere, National Organizatiing Sectary, Hon. Nelson Uduje and its Diaspora Leader. Arch. Jake Udeh.

According to the group, the decision was endorsed by its Grand Patron, Igwe R. Okereke and other patron, Dr. Charles Aja.

“Our Organization as you know, was formed to promote good governance in Enugu State, especially at the grassroots levels.

“This was part of resolution which was reached after our consultative national and Zonal meeting held in Enugu on Thursday.

“We had during the meeting unanimously resolved to adopt and issue an appointment letter to former Military governor of Gombe State, in the person of Group Captain Joe Orji, as one of our patrons.

“Before taking this decision, we consulted widely with our key Stakeholders and our Grand Patron, a revered Traditional ruler in Enugu State, Igwe R. Okereke our other patron, Dr. Aja, our diaspora leader, Arch Jeck Ude, who all endorsed the decision.

The meeting equally applauded the decision of the 2023 Enugu State gubernatorial Candidate, Barrister Peter Mbah, to pick his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, from Enugu North Senatorial district (Nsukka zone), urging other flag bearers and their political parties to emulate the PDP and do same.

In same vain, we are positing that the next administration in Enugu State come 2023, should pick Speaker of the state House of Assembly from greater Awgu, in Enugu West Senatorial district in the spirit of justice, equity and fair play, since.

“So, we are urging all political parties to emulate the PDP and its Standard bearer, Mbah in doing the needful for the interest of the state.

The group and its patrons also used the meeting to commiserate with “one of our patrons, Chief Emeka Nwatu, over the recent demise of his beloved wife. We pray God to grant his Soul eternal rest and family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.