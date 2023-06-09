W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Enugu Gov Meets Tinubu, Pleads for Release Of Kanu

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Thursday, June 8th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah on Thursday met with President Bola Tinubu behind closed d{RS during which he requested for the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nazi Nnamdi Kanu

 Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting Mbah said that the release of the IPOB will be part of the healing process that is needed in the country

The governor said he was hopeful that Tinubu would give favorable consideration to the request for the release of Kanu from custody



According to him, he also requested for the assistance of the federal government to explore the abundant mineral resources in Enugu State for the progress and benefit of the people of the state

