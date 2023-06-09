Enugu Gov Meets Tinubu, Pleads for Release Of Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah on Thursday met with President Bola Tinubu behind closed d{RS during which he requested for the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nazi Nnamdi Kanu

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting Mbah said that the release of the IPOB will be part of the healing process that is needed in the country

The governor said he was hopeful that Tinubu would give favorable consideration to the request for the release of Kanu from custody

According to him, he also requested for the assistance of the federal government to explore the abundant mineral resources in Enugu State for the progress and benefit of the people of the state