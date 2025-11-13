Enugu PDP Fully Ready For Ibadan Convention –Acting State Chairman, Orurou

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Barrister Steve Oruruo, has declared that the state chapter of the party is fully prepared to participate in the forthcoming PDP National Convention scheduled for November 15 and 16.

Briefing newsmen in Enugu after meetings with various organs of the party on Tuesday, the Chairman said the state has concluded all logistical and organizational arrangements ahead of the event, describing the Enugu PDP as “strong, united, and indestructible.”

According to him, the party in Enugu has finalized plans for the smooth transportation of all delegates to Ibadan, the convention venue.

“I just returned from Abuja where I secured all the necessary materials for the convention. We have held meetings with our delegates, distributed uniforms, and completed travel logistics.

“Our delegates from the South East, particularly Enugu, will be airlifted from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport,” he hinted.

He noted that the aircraft would remain on standby throughout the convention period, while the state party office would maintain communication with all delegates regarding the official itinerary and travel details.

On the strength of the party, Oruruo emphasized that Enugu PDP remains a formidable force in national politics despite operating without financial support from the state government.

“The PDP in Enugu is a fortress that cannot be submerged by any challenge. We are sending about 81 delegates to the national convention.

“However, we may sponsor additional members who are passionate about attending, depending on available resources,” he explained.

Oruruo further revealed that the party leadership in the state has intensified consultations with all stakeholders to ensure unity and inclusiveness.

“We are speaking with everybody. In every family, people have different interests, but it is in everyone’s best interest to unite and make a strong presentation as one body rather than as a divided front,” he said.

Describing opposition politics as a demanding responsibility, the Acting Chairman stressed that unity remains the key to rebuilding the PDP and positioning it as a credible alternative.

“Opposition is a very difficult thing to do. The only impetus for a strong opposition is a sense of unison, togetherness and oneness.

” If we have the spirit of unity as our enabler and togetherness as our strength, we can put up a formidable fight,” he noted.

On his expectations from the convention, Oruruo expressed optimism that the exercise will strengthen internal democracy, rebuild trust, and foster reconciliation across all levels of the party.

“My expectation is unity. I’ve always been an advocate of togetherness. All interests within the party should reach a compromise and find a consensus where everyone is carried along.

“No faction is irrelevant, politics is played by human beings, not by goats or cattles. Everyone has something to contribute,” he said.

He maintained that the PDP must embrace inclusivity and internal harmony to reclaim its national standing.

“The more numbers we have, the merrier. After the convention, I believe the PDP will emerge as a united and strong party capable of charting a new course, mending fences, and building bridges of understanding.

“That way, we can realign and present a formidable team ready to challenge the ruling party in future elections.”

Oruruo also expressed confidence that the convention will produce capable leaders who can drive the party’s vision and restore hope to Nigerians.

“We expect to elect leaders with skill, focus, tenacity, and the willpower to navigate the complex waters of Nigerian politics people who can offer the masses a resolute and trustworthy leadership.

” Nigerians still believe in the PDP; what they need is leadership that will not bend to inducement or threat,” he said.

He cautioned against suppressing dissenting voices within the party, noting that inclusiveness is vital for sustaining democracy.

“If we block plurality of opinions, it will mark the beginning of the end of our democracy. We need a strong and vibrant opposition that will provide a credible alternative umbrella for the people,” Oruruo added.

Reaffirming faith in the Nigerian electorate, the Acting Chairman said the people will ultimately express their will through the ballot.

“The Nigerian people will always speak through their votes. But that can only happen if the PDP provides credible candidates — men and women who can stand before the people and earn their trust,”.