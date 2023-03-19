Enugu: LP Candidate Sacks Chimaroke Nnamani From Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ex-Governor of Enugu state, and incumbent Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has lost his bid to return to the Senate.

He was defeated by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Sir Kelvin Chukwu in Saturday’s rescheduled election for the Senatorial district.

Chukwu, scored a total of 69,136 to defeat Nnamani of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 48,701 votes.

The Labour party candidate, replaced his elder brother, Barrister Oyibo Chukwu, who was killed a few days to the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections by yet to be identified gunmen.