Enugu Police Commissioner Orders Investigation Over Alleged Assault Of 17 Year Old Detainee By Senior Officer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Ahmed Ammani, has ordered a thorough investigation over alleged sexual assault of a 17 year old girl, Precious Ojanukwu in police custody by Vincent Oke, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), serving in Awgu Police Division of the Command.

He gave the assignment to the Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of the state Criminal investigation Department (CID) at the weekend.

Our Correspondent reports that Oke, allegedly committed the crime on 18/03/2022

A Statement by the State police public Relations officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), made available to African Examiner on Saturday in Enugu, said the Commissioner, also directed that the investigation be concluded within the shortest possible time.

According to him, the CP has assured that the case will be given the deserved attention and that the ASP or any other person or persons found culpable, will be appropriately sanctioned.

“The CP, notes that the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, which is a disciplined organization does not condone acts against the rights and dignity of person’s, will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is duly served to all involved in the case.

“He therefore, calls on the parties to make available all the necessary information and evidence required in the investigation.

The Command Spokesman, said “further development will be communicated, please.