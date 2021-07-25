Beninese Court Case: Sunday Igboho Knows Fate On Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, may be released by the Cour D’Appal De Cotonou on Monday.

This is according to Ibrahim Salami, one of the Benin Republic-based lawyers representing Mr Igboho.

In an interview on BBC, Ibrahim Salami explained that Igboho has two more stages to undergo before he will be freed.

“The next phase is on Monday. The first phase with the prosecutor has been concluded.

“When we get to court on Monday, we will be facing the investigation judge, and after that, we will face the judge that will determine whether he should be sentenced or not.” He stated.

On whether the process would end on Monday, the lawyer added, “Yes, it will end on Monday. Before the end of Monday, we will know if the Benin Republic government wants to jail or release him. That will be clear on Monday.”

Mr Sunday Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Benin airport by the Interpol on their way to Germany.

His lawyer disclosed that the agitator was stopped from travelling because his name was on watchlist for alleged trafficking in arms, inciting violence that could result in social disturbance and causing disunity in Nigeria.























