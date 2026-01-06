Enugu Police Bursts Interstate Vehicle Theft Syndicates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has recorded operational successes in its sustained crime-fighting efforts, as it disrupted an interstate vehicle theft syndicate, arrested suspects, and recovered two Mack trucks and a Toyota Highlander Jeep stolen in different states.

According to the state public Relations officer PPRO SP Daniel Ndukwe, the success was recorded during separate operations within the State.

He said “on 22nd December, 2025, at about 8:00 a.m., operatives attached to Emene Police Division, acting on credible information received by the Command’s Control Room regarding truck theft, swiftly mobilized to a location in Emene, Enugu, where they recovered a yellow Mack truck carrying a 40-foot container and another white Mack truck without a registration number.

“The trucks had earlier been stolen from Aba, Abia State, and taken to a buyer before their recovery.

Ndukwe who disclosed this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Monday in Enugu added that “two male suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the crime.

“They include Okenwa Chinedu (male, aged 33), who allegedly conveyed the stolen trucks to Enugu, and Adaka Emmanuel (male, aged 28), who reportedly intended to purchase one of the vehicles.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Okenwa is a Mack truck mechanic residing in Aba, Abia State, while Adaka is a scrap dealer.

“The owners of the recovered vehicles have since identified them, while further discreet investigations are ongoing to uncover other members of the syndicate.

“Similarly, on 17th December, 2025, at about 6:40 p.m., operatives attached to Uwani Police Division acted on credible information and arrested a male suspect, Emmanuel Chukwu, while attempting to sell a stolen Toyota Highlander Jeep at a car stand in Uwani, Enugu.

“The recovered vehicle—an ox-blood coloured Toyota Highlander with registration number AGL 929 FX—was reportedly stolen in Isolo, Lagos State.

He said “the suspect and the recovered vehicle have since been handed over to the Police Division where the case was originally reported in Lagos State for conclusive investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has commended the operatives for their professionalism, vigilance, and swift response.

“He reassures residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining safety and security in the new year, while urging members of the public to continue cooperating with the Police by providing credible information and promptly reporting suspicious persons and criminal activities.