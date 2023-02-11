EPL Preview : Chelsea FC Kick Start An Intriguing Weekend Of Football In The EPL

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – West Ham takes on Chelsea in the early kickoff in the EPL. Potter is under plenty of pressure, especially as his 41% win record is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea boss since Glenn Hoddle, who was sacked back in 1996! He has, at least, been boosted by three successive clean sheets (W1, D2), and a win at the London Stadium would just about keep the Blues in the European mix, as they look to close a gap of nine points up to fifth place.

West Ham can build on what he branded “one of our best performances of the season” as they continue to fight against relegation. A confidence boosting 1-1 draw at St James’ Park against high-flying Newcastle on Saturday means his side have only lost one of their last six games in all competitions (W3, D2), pulling out of the Premier League’s (PL) relegation zone in the process.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were handed a reprieve in the title race last time out, as despite dropping points in a 1-0 loss at Everton, bitter rivals Tottenham saved the day by beating Manchester City to ensure they didn’t close the gap at the top! Boss Mikel Arteta highlighted after the Everton defeat that gunning for a first Premier League (PL) title since 2003/04 “won’t be a rose pathway”.

Thomas Frank’s high-flying Brentford who are unbeaten across their last nine PL games, a run which includes taking points from Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City! It’s hard to believe this is only the Bees’ second season in the PL but there’s a buzz around them as they continue to hunt down the European places by being “brave and aggressive” according to Frank.

Full EPL matches below, all matches are in GMT.

West Ham v Chelsea (12:30)

Arsenal v Brentford (15:00)

Crystal Palace v Brighton (15:00)

Fulham v Nottingham Forest (15:00)

Leicester v Tottenham (15:00)

Southampton v Wolves (15:00)

Bournemouth v Newcastle (17:30)

Sunday

Leeds v Manchester United (14:00)

Manchester City v Aston Villa (16:30)

Monday

Liverpool v Everton (20:00)