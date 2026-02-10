Eric Chelle Dreams of Becoming First African to Coach Real Madrid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has revealed that his long-term ambition is to become the first African to manage Spanish football giants Real Madrid.

The Malian-born coach shared his dream while speaking about his future plans in a televised interview on RMC Sport’s After Afrique podcast, which was posted on X on Monday. Chelle said reaching the top level of European club football remains his ultimate career goal.

“My dream is to become the first African coach to manage Real Madrid,” he said.

Chelle recently led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. The Super Eagles impressed during the tournament, winning all but one of their matches. His performance at the competition boosted his reputation and earned praise from football observers.

During the interview, Chelle also spoke about some challenges at the tournament, including managing the squad and reported tensions involving players Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

He also addressed the widely shared “water bottle” incident during the 2023 AFCON, when he collapsed near the technical area during Mali’s dramatic quarter-final loss to Ivory Coast. The moment led to him being nicknamed “Waterman.”

Chelle later explained that the incident was related to a serious health issue. He said he had been suffering from atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that caused his heart to beat very fast.

“I was feeling faint,” Chelle said. “During the preparation for the AFCON, I suffered from atrial fibrillation. My heart was beating at 200 beats per minute all the time. I was being monitored and taking medication, but I had dizziness and fainting spells.”

He said the team’s physiotherapist poured water on his head when he nearly fainted after the match.

Following heart surgery after the tournament, Chelle said his health has improved and reassured fans that he is doing well.

“It’s going very well,” he added.