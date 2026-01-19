Eucharia Anunobi Plans to Sue Cleric Over Dating Claim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has said she will take legal action against Psalm Okpe, the founder of Fresh Oil Ministry International Church, over claims that he dated her for five years.

Okpe, who ordained Anunobi into ministry, made the statement in an audio clip that recently went viral. In the clip, he and another cleric were heard making explicit remarks about Anunobi and other church leaders.

Following the backlash, Okpe apologised and described the audio as disturbing and embarrassing.

Reacting to the controversy, Anunobi denied ever having a romantic or sexual relationship with Okpe. She said the claims were false and had caused her emotional trauma.

The 60-year-old preacher also revealed that she has remained celibate for nearly 14 years since she was ordained into ministry.

“I have been celibate and keeping myself for the man deserving of my new virginity,” she stated in an Instagram post, adding that although she has been in courtships and engagements, none involved sexual relations.

Anunobi announced that she has already filed a lawsuit and instructed her lawyers to petition both the Nigerian police and the United States immigration authorities over what she described as defamatory accusations.

She said the legal action would compel Okpe to prove his claims in court.