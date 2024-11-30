Evidence Of Systemic Rigging In Edo Election So Substantial – Athena Centre

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A non-partisan research institute, Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, has indicted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of the September 21 Edo State governorship election.

The organisation which conducted a review on the election which produced the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, as governor of the South-South state, claimed that it was compromised.

Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to beat his closest contender, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 247,274 votes.

Founder of Athena Centre and ex-Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka, who presented the Centre’s findings on the Edo State election on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, stated that there was substantial evidence of systemic rigging.

“The evidence of systemic rigging observed in this election is so substantial that we cannot call the results,” Chidoka said on the programme.

“The evidence of systemic rigging is so substantial that we think that this election should not be allowed to stand. If this stands, then there is no election in 2027.”

He said he is shocked that an institution like INEC would put its reputation at stake for the purpose of an election.

The former minister alleged that there was a lack of transparency in the election and discrepancies in voter accreditation.

He also alleged incidences of overvoting, and manipulation at ward collation centres and that the BVAS accreditation record was not transmitted to INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

He stated that 153 polling units were not accounted for which means there were no results from those polling units.

He concluded that the Edo State election cannot be deemed credible because it failed to meet basic integrity standards due to substantial interference in the electoral process by the umpire.

To concentrate on reforming the political system in Nigeria, Chidoka announced on the programme that he has resigned from his membership in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Earlier today, I sent a letter to my ward in Anambra State resigning officially from the PDP. I am leaving the PDP, I am leaving politics for some time, I am focusing on the Athena Centre,” Chidoka said on the programme.

“I will work in concert with other Nigerians who want us to reform the political system to bring evidence-based governance and to support it. So, effective today, I am no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party,” the former Minister stated.