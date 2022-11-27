Ex- Enugu Comptroller Urges NIS To Deal With People Fairly, Decently

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Enugu State Command, Joachim Olumba PCC, has stressed the need for the organization to entrench a culture whereby all persons seeking it’s services are treated fairly, decently, and effectively.

He said although, “the NIS has recorded considerable transformation since inception, but “there is more room for further improvement. We can perform much better than our current levels” he posited

The former Enugu NIS boss, who stated this on Saturday in his valedictory speech during his formal retirement from service after a meritorious 34 years and six months in the service /60th birthday, celebration, said “we must do all that is possible to improve on service delivery.

Olumba, a graduate of Sociology, who equally served at several State Commands as Comptroller, was also a one- time Spokesman of the Service.

African Examiner reports that the colour ceremony which was graced by top officers of the NIS both serving and retired, was chaired by the Zonal Coordinator Zone G, Benini City Edo State of NIS, Assistant Comptroller General ACG Don Asogwa Obetta, who is also a close ally of Olumba.

According to him, very importantly, there is great need to institute processes that will foster public reception of our services without having to privately engage officers to run or monitor applications or mails.

He further advised NIS thus: “We must entrench a culture whereby all persons seeking immigration facilities are treated fairly, recently, and effectively without having to engage any officer in a personal relationship.

“The Service must do more to have customers treated with greater dignity, stressing that the organization must take it’s Hostmanship to higher heights.

“This way, we are definitely going to earn the respect of the public as a modern migration management agency both in theory and in reality.

The retired Comptroller, used the event to expressed appreciation to all who contributed in one way or the other to the success of his carrier in the NIS.

Earlier, Chairman of the event, ACG Asogwa, had described Olumba, as a highly dedicated, disciplined officer who lived up to expectation in various offices he occupied while in service.

He said the Service will miss him a great deal, praying God to continue granting him good health and success in his future endeavor.

In an emotional speech on behalf of personal of the Enugu State Command of the NIS, a Deputy Comptroller, Mrs Chinenye Emelumadu, extolled the leadership virtues of her former boss, describing him as an accomplished officer who served with zeal and passion.

She said the officers and men of the Enugu Command will definitely miss him.

Speaker after Speaker at the colourful ceremony, poured encomium on Olumba, who joined the Service in 1988, after the mandatory one year National Youths Service Corp NYSC, on graduation from the University of Calabar, Cross River State, South South Nigeria.