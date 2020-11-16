Ex-FIRS Boss, Fowler Returns To EFCC Over N9.2bn Fraud Allegation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former chairman of the Federal Internal Revenue Service, FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, on Monday returned to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to answer more questions.

According to reports, Fowler reported at the Lagos State office of the EFCC concerning FIRS’s involvement in alleged financial misappropriation during his time in office.

African Examiner writes that the sum of N9.2bn from Lagos Inland Revenue Service and Alpha Beta was reported to have been linked to Fowler’s personal account.

It will be recalled that the EFCC had invited Fowler a week ago concerning a N5bn fraud that occurred in the agency during his time as chairman.

