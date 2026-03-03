Family Denies Phone-Tapping Claims Against El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The family of former Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai has denied claims by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) that phone-tapping equipment was recovered from his Abuja residence.

In February, el-Rufai had alleged that the phone of former National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu was tapped, allowing him to hear a conversation in which the NSA allegedly “ordered” his arrest. He acknowledged that the action was illegal but said similar practices are common in government without court approval.

On February 19, the ICPC, which is investigating el-Rufai over alleged financial improprieties during his tenure as governor between 2015 and 2023, raided his Abuja home. In a court affidavit, the commission claimed it found electronic equipment capable of tapping conversations.

However, el-Rufai’s family stated on Monday calling the ICPC’s claim a “falsehood.” They said only old personal mobile phones, flash drives, and laptops were taken during the search.

“We were present when these items were seized. No equipment other than old discarded personal mobile phones, some dating back as much as 20 years and storage devices like flash drives and laptops, which are standard possessions of any 21st-century citizen, were removed from the property,” the family said.

The family also accused the ICPC of trying to portray el-Rufai’s decision to remain silent during questioning as non-cooperation. Citing the 1999 Constitution, they said every citizen has the right to remain silent and that no negative inference should be drawn from exercising that right.

They added that the search was based on a “legally defective” warrant, which their lawyers have challenged in court, seeking remedies over what they describe as an illegal search and defamatory statements.