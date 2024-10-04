Hardship: APC Has Lost Direction – Kwankwaso

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Senator Rabi’u Kwankwaso, on Thursday, announced that the ruling All Progressives Congress has lost direction.

Kwankwaso, while welcoming some APC members from Dala Local Government Area of Kano to the NNPP, announced that the APC must not be voted for in 2027 since they have lost direction.

The former Kano State governor who spoke at his Miller Road residence when he played host to the entire leadership structure of the APC in Dala, which collapsed into NNPP said: “I thank the people of Kano, including the women and youths for their continued support to our great party, the NNPP”.

“Today is a historic day as over 963 members of APC led by the party Chairman joined our great party. We are happy that people have now seen the light. We are happy that people have realised the truth, and they have joined us. We are happy that Dala is now fully Kwankwasiyya because all the who-is-who in politics there have joined NNPP.

“They have now realised their mistakes, and we are welcoming them with open hands since they have found solace in the NNPP. “APC has lost focus, as Nigerians suffer unemployment, and inflation caused by subsidy removal. This is the time for change.

“I am calling on our people in Kano, and all over northern Nigeria, and indeed, all Nigerians to have a rethink. This is the time for us to take our destinies into our own hands. I call on you all to join NNPP for a better Nigeria.”

The spokesperson for the defectors and the chairman of APC in Dala Local Government, Alhaji Sabiu Maialawayyo, appreciated Kwankwaso for welcoming them into the fold of the NNPP and assured that they will work hard for the continuous progress and development of the party.

While describing Kwankwaso as a good leader, Maialawayyo promised that they would follow him wherever he goes, envisaging that Kwankwaso would be “the landlord in Aso Rock come 2027.”