FCT Residents To Experience Two-Week Blackout

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will experience a long period of power outages starting next week on Monday.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) announced this in a statement via its X handle on Friday.

It said the power outage will occur due to the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.

According to the company, the relocation operation would occur between January 6 and 31.

“Please be informed that there will be power interruptions from January 6-21, 2025, due to FCDA relocating the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway,” the statement read.

The affected area that would experience outages during the period include “Lugbe & environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church, American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC, Parts of Apo.”

Others were Gudu, Gbazango & environs, Parts of Kubwa, Bwari & environs, Parts of Jahi, Parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi & environs, and other parts of Abuja.