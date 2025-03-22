Features: Stakeholders Unite Against Insecurity In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Insecurity, be it in an advanced, or advancing nation’s of the globe, such as Nigeria, the lamed acclaimed giant of Africa, remains a major threat and cog in the wheel of progress of development.

The monster, which creates room for all manner of atrocities and criminalities affects, and devastates every sector of a nation’s economy, and equally leads to the sudden demise of uncountable innocent citizens.

Also, under such unfortunate incidents, properties valued billions of naira are destroyed by non state Actors who thrives during such period in any society.

It is a known fact that criminal elements rein supreme in an unsecured environment, as they make life unbearable for innocent law abiding Citizens. They derive joy in unleashing mayhem on the citizens.

Such hoodlums also engages in all forms of barbaric act, including armed robbery, kidnapping killings, amongst other criminalities.

These class of conscienceless human beings make illicit fortunes during such periods of insecurity, as they use assorted unlicensed arms and ammunition, including AK47 rifles to intimidate, harass, and sometimes, send some unlucky citizens to their untimely graves.

The unfortunate development, which cuts across parts of Nigeria, has continued unabated, and has been giving law abiding citizens sleepless nights.

Since the present alarming situation Reared its ugly head in Nigeria, both the rich, poor, small and mighty now retires to bed early at night and sleep with one eye open, for fear of the unknown.

Suffice it to say that the nefarious activities mostly being perpetrated by young non state Actors, has nearly paralysed socio, political and economic activities in parts of Nigeria.

In south East region of Nigeria, the issue of Separatist agitation by members of the incarcerated Nnamdi Kanu led proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB has alledgdly worsened the situation, as most prominent and wealthy sons and daughters of the geo political zone, both home and in diaspora no longer visit their native lands for fear of the unknown.

For over seven years running, since 2017, to be precised, the once peaceful and calm region made up of Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Abia states, had been plunged into an avoidable state of insecurity that has claimed millions of lives of citizens in the area, and property worth billions of naira damaged all, in the name of agitation for self determination by the IPOB family.

The situation, which began like a child’s play in parts of Igbo Land, especially Imo, Anambra and Ebonyi states later degenerated to what some residents have likened to near war situation, between members of IPOB, their militia group, the Eastern Security Network ESN, and Nigeria security forces, leading to a more tensed atmosphere in the region.

Regrettably, the development has done no side any good, as it has consumed a huge number of IPOB members as well as security operatives, residents rendered homeless, just as business operators are still till date counting their losses.

For the IPOB agitators, there can never be peace and security in SouthEast clime until their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently standing trial over alleged treason and felony crime brought against him by the Nigerian federal government is set free unconditionally, a demand analyst say looks difficult.

The group argument is hinged on the premise that as far as they are concerned, their leader, Nnamdi Kalu did not commit any offence as being accused, and as such, don’t deserve to face any trial in any court of law in Nigeria, which Kalu often refer to as a zoo nation.

However, worried by this ugly development in Igbo land, which has almost crippled the economy of the zone, especially the Monday sit at homes being championed by IPOB, as a way expressing their displeasure over the continued detention of their leader, Kanu without trail, Stakeholders in the region recently converged on Enugu for a two day summit held at Hotel Sunshine Enugu to brainStorm on the way forward in the face of the challenge .

The event, tagged: South East Stakeholders summit on peace and security/public hearing on human rights violations in the SouthEast region, was Co- organized by the Nigerian Bar Association NBA, with Lagos based human rights outfit, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), in partnership with South East Civil Society Organizations (CSOS).

Declaring the summit open, Enugu state Governor, Barrister Peter Mbah, noted that marginalisation fuels disagreement and insecurity, adding that security and peace are interrelated with justice and people feeling belonged.

Mbah, represented by his special adviser on legal matters, Mr Osinachi Nnajieze, hinted that his administration had invested heavily in electricity to power its provided hitech security surveillance cameras network mounted everywhere within Enugu, stressing that no meaning feat could be achieved in an atmosphere of insecurity.

In his opening speech, Chairman of the event and Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr Sam Amadi, stated that no one can drive away insecurity; without upholding protection of human rights.

He therefore, called on governors in the zone to synergise and operationalise previous security agreements, stating that security and human right issues should be looked at as regional concerns.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Olatoye, in a good will massage said the Army is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring protection of fundamental human rights.

Olatoye, who is also the Force Commander of Joint Task-Force South-East, code-named “Operation UDO KA”, who was represented by Commander 105 Division Equipment Support, Brig. Gen. Sadisu Buhari, noted that security and human rights are not mutually exclusive, rather, they must co-exist to ensure justice, sustainable peace and development.

According to him, “hence, we must strive to build an inclusive framework where security interventions align with democratic principles and respect for human dignity.

“May I also reiterate that the Nigerian Army and other Services of the Armed Forces of Nigeria maintain zero-tolerance for violations of fundamental human rights by their personnel.

“This is evident in the application of Rules of Engagement (ROE) as well as various Code of Conduct for personnel and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regulating conduct of troops deployed in internally.

Welcoming participants to the colourful ceremony, Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, said “on behalf of my colleagues in the civil society, particularly Southeast based CSOs, I join our partners, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), to welcome you all to this momentous summit.

“This gathering has been jointly convened by the NBA and CSOs as a platform for stakeholders to engage in informed conversations about the seemingly intractable and debilitating challenges of insecurity in our region.

“Let me mention at the outset that we chose Enugu for this event owing to the relative security that prevails in this state in comparison with other Southeast states. Governor Peter Mbah’s efforts to combat insecurity in Enugu State have indeed yielded positive results, making it a relatively safe haven compared to other Southeast states.

“His significant investments in security infrastructure, such as the Enugu State Command and Control Centre, a state-of-the-art surveillance system, demonstrate his commitment to protecting the welfare of Enugu residents.

“The establishment of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund is another laudable initiative, showcasing Governor Mbah’s dedication to tackling insecurity head-on. This fund has already recorded significant success, with reports indicating that it has generated around N3 billion.

“I must in a special way, thank the President of the NBA, Mazi Afam Osigwe SAN, his team and other members of the NBA for accepting to collaborate in organizing this summit. Mazi Afam Osigwe’s honorable personality and integrity has restored some credibility to the leadership of the NBA.

” His commitment to progressive and courageous engagements explains the willingness of the NBA under his able leadership to partner with CSOs in organizing this summit.

“Southeast Nigeria, the once peaceful and vibrant region, has regrettably over the past few years been on a gradual and steady descent into anarchy, an existential crisis of enormous proportions with attendant destruction of property, lives and livelihood impeding its development and progress.

“The tragic situation calls for urgent and joint efforts to interrogate and understand its root, nature, facets and effects on the well-being of our people. When we understand the various factors and forces driving insecurity, we can then proffer informed solutions towards restoring order, peace, security and prosperity.

“We in the CSOs, particularly those of us who are either from the southeast, or operating in the zone, are happy to be part of this multi-stakeholder engagement which brings together diverse stakeholders, including community leaders, security agencies, government officials, civil society organizations, and the media, to foster collaboration and coordination.

“For so long we appeared to have stood aloof, watching in apparent helplessness as the sanctity of our land continued to be desecrated with the innocent blood of our helpless people. Many of our communities have been overrun and taken over by criminal elements who without mercy and compunction, kill, maim, destroy and rape in an unrestrained reign of terror.

“Many families have been displaced, Women have been rendered widows and childless. Girls have been abducted and held as sex slaves. Children have been forced to abandon education. Traditional rulers have been chased out of their kingdoms.

“The clergy have been kidnapped and killed. Nobody is spared in this abominable reign of terror.

As stakeholders we must collaborate to seek solutions to the lingering multidimensional challenges of insecurity and human rights violations which have had tremendous and ravaging impact on civic space, the development and progress of the southeast and the well-being of its peoples and inhabitants.

“The summit provides the platform for all of us to share perspectives on the underlying causes and impacts of insecurity and human rights violations and contribute to the development of context-specific solutions to address the challenges.

“We look forward to open discussions to help build trust and confidence among stakeholders, which is essential for effective collaboration and conflict resolution.

“A critical component of this summit is a Public Hearing which will provide opportunity and a safe space for some victims of human rights violations and representatives of affected communities to share their experiences and testimonies.

“The public hearing will not only amplify their voices, but also serve as a means of collecting and documenting evidence of human rights violations, which can inform advocacy efforts and support accountability.

“Through the public hearing, we also want to raise public awareness about human rights violations and their impact on individuals and communities. The testimonies will complement findings from field research on insecurity in the Southeast commissioned by RULAAC as part of its interventions on insecurity in the Southeast.

“The researchers are here with us and will share the overview of the reports of their field investigations. We want to promote accountability as it is expected that this and subsequent engagements will encourage security agencies and government officials to take responsibility for their actions and to commit to upholding human rights standards.

For those who accepted to appear and testify, either as victims or as representatives of victims or affected communities we do not take it for granted. We commend them and salute their courage because not all who were invited agreed to attend to speak up.

“Your testimonies will provide valuable insights, help identify patterns and enable us jointly seek justice.

It is our further expectation that this summit will help to enhance cooperation and coordination among stakeholders to address insecurity and human rights violations.

“We look forward to this summit leading to the development of context-specific solutions tailored to address the unique challenges faced by the Southeast region.

“Our communities need to be empowered with their voices and advocacy efforts strengthened to demand justice, accountability, and human rights protection.

“We earnestly hope that each of the stakeholders present here today either as individuals or as organizations or institutions, will leave this summit with a certain commitment and determination to more effectively discharge their responsibilities and deliver on their mandates.

Nwanguma added “We are happy that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is represented here and it is our expectation that the Commission will facilitate public awareness campaigns on human rights, reinforce monitoring of human rights violations and ensure accountability.

President of NBA, Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe, his remark, emphasized the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in addressing insecurity and human rights violations.

He decried the alarming insecurity and rights violation in the once peaceful South East Nigeria, pointing out that not until the nation begins to hold people accountable for their actions, citizens will continue to engage in unlawful acts with impunity.

In a key note address, Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Professor of Practice at the Fletcher School of Law, presented a comprehensive paper titled “Fostering Lasting Peace and Security: Collaborative Approaches to Address Insecurity and Human Rights Violations in Southeast Nigeria.

His presentation highlighted the multidimensional nature of the crisis, the importance of governors.

At the end of the summit which took place between 21st and 22nd February, a communique was issued, with the organizers, explaining that the objective of the programme was to facilitate dialogue, promote accountability, and develop collaborative strategies to address the escalating security challenges and human rights violations in the region.

The event attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from government institutions, security agencies, civil society organizations, traditional institutions, affected communities, and the media, regretted that the National Human Rights Commission nor the Nigerian Police Force attended in spite of invitation, saying “this is disappointing considering the critical role that the NHRC has to play in promoting and defending human rights and in ensuring accountability.

Participants, discussed extensively the root causes of insecurity and human rights violations in the Southeast, identifying multiple interrelated factors contributing to the crisis, including:

The interplay between insecurity and human rights violations. The summit highlighted how insecurity and human rights abuses in the Southeast are interconnected, with violations often stemming from both state and non-state actors.

On the issue of inadequacy of current security responses, discussions revealed that the prevailing reliance on kinetic military operations has not only been ineffective but has also exacerbated tensions and violence in the region and a general policing problem.

The Stakeholders noted that there are lots of guns in the Southeast region and stressed the needs for it’s control., adding that, lack of inclusive governance and poor coordination hinder efforts to address insecurity in the region.

They posited that the continued disruption of businesses, education, and livelihoods in the zone has led to economic losses, further exacerbating poverty and frustration.

The summit however, explored the lingering consequences of past conflicts, including the Nigeria-Biafra War, which continues to shape narratives and grievances in the region, pointing out that the removal of history from the curriculum and the issue of fluid identity has been counter productive in the country.

They equally declared that the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in disregard of several stakeholders appeals for his release in compliance with court orders and the need for political resolution of the issues regarding separatism in the southeast and Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention

The summit in it’s Communique signed by Comrade Okechukwu Nwaguma, of RULLAC and Barrister Sabastine Ubua Anyia, 1st Vice president NBA, observed amongst others, that long-term development planning, if well-implemented, can accelerate progress and stability in the region. This can be coordinated by the newly established Southeast Development Commission.

“There is a need for enhanced coordination among the Southeast governors to implement regional security initiatives, taking cue from the South-west governors.

“Corruption and the politicization of security challenges continue to impede effective responses; the police should not be used for regime protection or as tool for repression and suppression of dissent and other forms of democratic expression.

“Shrinking civic space and increasing fear of reprisals have weakened advocacy efforts for justice and accountability. Insecurity in many Southeast States has taken diverse forms, including armed robbery, kidnapping, extrajudicial killings, unlawful detentions, and violations of civic freedoms” the document stated.

“The emergence of state-backed security outfits such as Agunechemba in Anambra has sparked concerns over human rights violations, requiring oversight and accountability measures.

“There is an urgent need to protect vulnerable groups, including women, children, and persons with disabilities, who suffer the most from insecurity.

“Security agencies must adhere to legal protocols and respect human rights while conducting operations to avoid further violations and erosion of public trust.

It added: “the Southeast is not well advocated for by the Governors in the region.

The Stakeholders therefore recommended the setting up of a Human Right Bureau at the end of the summit and adopt a collaborative security framework.

” Establish a structured legal framework to oversee litigation efforts, with dedicated lawyers from the states handling legal proceedings. A formal structure will be put in place to ensure accountability, including regular meetings to assess progress, escalate critical issues, and coordinate responses.

“Additionally, an advisory board comprising key stakeholders, including the NBA, RULAAC, and other CSO and institutions representatives to be appointed in liaison offices across different southeastern states, will be instituted to provide strategic guidance and oversight.

“Strengthen arms control measures to curb the illegal flow of weapons into the Southeast, ensuring stricter enforcement and monitoring of supply routes.

It also recommended the enhancement of border security and intelligence-sharing mechanisms to prevent the proliferation of arms and restrict access by criminal elements.

“Implement robust community policing strategies to improve trust between security agencies and local populations while ensuring respect for human rights.

“Civic engagement and awareness campaigns: the public should be actively involved in discussions on security and human rights through sustained advocacy efforts.

” Strengthening the Southeast Governor’s Forum: this platform will serve as a mechanism for monitoring security activities in the region, pulling resources and strengthening the surveillance system in the region.

Also, they recommend the “regulation of government-backed security groups such as Agunechemba, as well as special or tactical units of the police such as Rapid Response Squad in Anambra, Tiger Base in Imo State, and Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Anambra, etc. must operate within the confines of human rights and legal frameworks;

“There is a need for better pay system and economic empowerment of the police to humanize the police, enhance morale and check corruption.

“Immortalizing lives lost during the civil war, setting an agreed date to honour their memories, setting up workshops and conferences.

“The continued existence of clandestine detention facilities and reports of forced disappearances necessitate urgent interventions to ensure due process and accountability by the judiciary.

“The Federal government should heed numerous calls for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. This will help in de-escalation. The issues are essentially political and can only be resolved through political solution

In conclusion, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to sustained engagement with stakeholders across government and non-government sectors to keep security and human rights issues in the Southeast at the forefront of national discourse.

“They emphasized the need for a continuous and coordinated approach to security governance, urging authorities to adopt long-term strategies that transcend political transitions. .

Papers, and goodwill messages were equally delivered by former Commissioner of police in Enugu state, (CP) Emmanuel Ojukwu, Chairman of Police Service Commission, (PSC) Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), who was represented by the Commission’s Spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, Monsignor Prof. Obiora Ike, of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Barrister Sabastine Ubua Anyia, 1st Vice president, NBA, amongst others.