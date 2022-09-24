Female Author Launches Two New Books To Inspire African American Women

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A renowned African-American writer, marriage and family counselor, Femeca Grant has unveiled two of her new self-help books to encourage women, particularly those that have gone through setbacks.

The books entitled, “Her Story’ and Your Story: Inspirational Self-Compassion Journal”, to inspire more African American women to tell their stories.

Available both as ebooks and in paperback, the books help women to connect to their own personal story through journaling tactics.

She is a soulful and introspective thinker who meticulously strategizes how to help others work through life challenges. She is creative and intuitive in her style and creative works designed to help women of all ages overcome past setbacks and discover the treasure of their life potential.

Master’s Degree holder in Family Counseling, and Narcissism Expert, Grant utilizes her expertise to bring new tactics to the self-help genre. Through the power of literary mediums, she endeavors to empower women of all ages to realize their true value and worth.

Notably, her passion to teach others how to process and heal from an unresolved trauma is made clear in her works. Motifs of overcoming childhood wounding can be seen in Her Story.

The author said she created the books as thought-provoking journaling tools for those looking to self-assess. She guides the reader’s thoughtfulness in this uniquely packaged literary experience. The author’s mission is to spark an awareness of the user’s ambitions, future aspirations, life goals, and desired core values.

‘Her Story’ is a tapestry of stories written from the perspective of teen girls, young women, and mature women. Moreover, makes you a voyeur into the lives of the characters that are on their own journey.

All characters share experiences of being deeply wounded, stigmatized, or profoundly impacted. More than just a narrative tale, Her Story is to provoke change for readers ready for personal growth. The narrative allows women to see situations from a third-person perspective.

The tactic of mirroring difficult situations enables the reader to think deeper about their personal experiences. Women who share experiences with the characters will view the end-of-chapter messages and prompts as a guide. This journal journey is to assist in creating healthier habits and thoughts.

Alternatively, ‘Your Story’ contains journal prompts that were created to help the reader reflect on how their own personal experiences are also narratives that lend clarity and insight into their life journey.

Grant noted that the self-compassion journal serves as a road map, allowing users to follow through on goals. “This journal [Your Story] will help young ladies & women work through reconnecting with themselves as a way to deepen insight, and increase self-compassion”, she further explained.

Specifically designed to help you become empowered in a way that enables you to reframe your life narrative, reshape, and transform your way of thinking through applying self-compassion tips and implementing small daily habits. Grant wants to give women the control they desire in their life.

She has been featured on programs such as The Earline Show, the Grace for Grieving Podcast with host Walt Kasmir, and most recently, the Project Good Work Podcast.