NLC Gives FG Five-Day Ultimatum, Demands Reversal To Old Petrol Price

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stated that it is giving the federal government an ultimatum to go back to the old price of petrol or face a nationwide protest.



Joe Ajaero, NLC president, gave this ultimatum on Friday after a national executive council (NEC) meeting of the congress in Abuja.

He stated that the federal government had until next Wednesday to revert to the old price of N185 as the congress would mobilise its members across the country for a strike and mass protest.

The African Examiner recalls that President Bola Tinubu had on Monday during his inaugural speech announced that there was no more petrol subsidy as it was not provided for in the 2023 appropriation act.

Shortly after This announcement, petrol queues reared their ugly head across filling stations in the country.

This move by the federal government has been resisted by the NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) as organised labour stated that the president cannot unilaterally take a decision on subsidy removal.