FG Salutes Security Agencies For Rescuing Abducted Kaduna Doctor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has heaped praises on the efforts and collaboration of security agencies in aiding the realease of Dr Ganiyat Popoola and her nephew, Folaranmi Abdul-Mugniy, who were abducted 10 months ago.

The African Examiner recalls that Popoola, a registrar in the Department of Ophthalmology at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna State, was abducted on December 27, 2023, alongside her husband, Nurudeen Popoola, a squadron leader, and her nephew, Folaranmi Abdul-Mugniy, who resides with them.

After several negotiations with the abductors, the husband was released on March 8, 2024.

Reacting, the ministry, in a press statement on Friday signed by its Head of Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun, stated that their safe return is a relief to the healthcare community.

The statement said: “We extend our profound gratitude to the Defence Headquarters, the dedicated troops, and all military personnel involved in this successful operation for their steadfast commitment to safeguarding our citizens.

“We also deeply appreciate the efforts and tenacity of various medical associations and professional bodies, whose advocacy and encouragement have been invaluable in bolstering the morale of healthcare workers across Nigeria.

“The ministry remains firmly committed to the safety and protection of all medical professionals throughout the country. We honour the bravery and dedication of these healthcare workers, who continue to serve under demanding circumstances, and we reaffirm our commitment to work closely with security agencies to ensure a safe environment for all.

“As always, the ministry will continue to prioritise policies and partnerships aimed at enhancing security measures and creating a safe, supportive working environment for healthcare workers nationwide. Once again, we thank everyone who played a role in this positive outcome.”