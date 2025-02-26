FG To Probe Death Of Nigerian Footballer In Uganda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government on Tuesday called for a full investigation into the death of Nigerian footballer, Abubakar Lawal, who died in Uganda.

The African Examiner writes that Lawal is a professional player with Vipers Sports Club and it was reported that he fell down from the third floor of Voicemail Shopping Arcade in Kampala on Monday morning.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, grieving over his demise in a statement signed by NiDCOM’s spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Tuesday stated that the circumstances of the death of the footballer looked suspicious.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Uganda, Ambassador Shama Shanga, has asked for a complete autopsy and thorough investigation.

“This is pathetic and suspicious. We demand a thorough investigation and no cover-up at all. This is so sad!

“The Nigerian government will ensure and demand a thorough and transparent investigation,” she stated.

The statement also disclosed that according to preliminary reports from Ugandan authorities, Lawal had come into the shopping mall to meet his friend, Omary Naima who is a Tanzanian national.

Naima, who had been residing in Room 416 of the mall since February 20, 2025, left Lawal in the room to prepare tea at a nearby game centre.

Shortly afterward, around 8:00 am, the Nigerian footballer was said to have fallen from the balcony. He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital but was pronounced dead by the doctors on arrival.

The statement further disclosed that authorities have discovered lots of the properties of the deceased including two smartphones, a pair of open shoes, headsets, a training kit, and chargers, all found in his black backpack.

Authorities are presently reviewing the CCTV footage and also investigating the death.

Also, the FG has assured that the investigation is thorough and transparent and also offered condolences to Lawal’s family.

“May his soul Rest in Peace, and God give the family the fortitude to bear this loss,” Dabiri-Erewa added.