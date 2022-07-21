FG Urges Speedy Implementation Of Digitalisation Reform In Public Service

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has urged all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies expedition action on the on-going implementation of the digitalisation process being championed by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan gave the charge while declaring open a One-day Enterprise Content Management Solution Workshop organised for Directors of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Procurement and Human Resource Management across all MDAs in the Federal Civil Service.

While applauding the transformative Permanent Secretaries for their efforts in driving digitalisation process, Dr. Yemi-Esan also urged them to ensure that they are not left behind in the process as the Office will very soon stop accepting hard copies from MDAs.

She noted that there is the need for effective coordination at the highest level of administration, therefore, urged MDAs to follow the laid down processes before rushing to procure software solutions.

She further encouraged MDAs to train their staff to be computer savvy, stressing that in the journey of digitalisation, capacity is critical and as such computer literacy is now mandatory for all Federal Civil Servants.

The Head of Civil Service, therefore mandated the Directors of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement to take full charge in driving the process to fruition in their various MDAs.

Similarly, in his address, the Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole intimated participants that ECM is one of the pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021 – 2025 (FCSSIP25), which aims at strengthening the Service to grapple with future challenges in the workplace.

According to him, the workshop is to deepen understanding of the standards required for a seamless deployment of ECM solution.

Resource persons who presented papers at the workshop expressed optimism that the Nigeria Civil Service would be able to compete with favourable with its counterparts globally with right attitude towards successful implementation of ECM.

The Federal Government has demonstrated its commitment to the implementation of digitising its processes for effective service delivery.

In 2021, the government invested a total of N152 billion to improve its digital service in the country, a quantum leap from the N9 billion spent in 2019 and 2020.

In addition, the government plans to migrate all government paper activities to paperless by 2030. The goal is the ensure that by 2030, it will achieve a paperless regime where emerging technologies like Blockchain that has data integrity and many more is guaranteed.