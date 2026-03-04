Fintiri: My Relationship with Atiku Is Personal, Not Political

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa State, says he has parted ways politically with Atiku Abubakar.

Fintiri said their personal relationship remains good, but they now belong to different political camps.

The governor spoke on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television, where he addressed questions about his defection and the ongoing political realignments.

“Yes, I still have a good relationship with him. There’s nothing that has gone bad. It is just that everybody has taken their political way. I am today in APC; they are in another party. But the stability of this country matters,” Fintiri said.

Last Friday, the governor formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statewide broadcast. He announced that members of his cabinet and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa had moved with him to the ruling party.

Earlier in the week, 15 members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, including Speaker Bathiya Wesley and Deputy Speaker Buba Jijiwa, resigned from the PDP, citing the lingering crisis in the party.

Less than 24 hours after Fintiri’s defection, 22 commissioners and special advisers also left the PDP for the APC, saying they wanted to align politically with the governor.

During the interview, Fintiri said his decision to leave the PDP was based on political reasons. He said he had not seen any clear presidential candidate emerge from the party.

“I have been a centre player in the PDP, but I’ve not seen any presidential candidate that has come out to say he wants to contest. I cannot jeopardise my political future based on rumours,” he said.

The governor also spoke about zoning and the 2027 presidency. He said it is still the turn of the South to complete its tenure.

According to him, morality should guide political leaders, not just the constitution. He added that a northerner should not contest for the presidency at this time and said supporting President Bola Tinubu to finish his tenure would help maintain national stability.

Meanwhile, Adamu Abubakar, the first son of Atiku, resigned from the state cabinet on Monday after seven years in office. He was appointed commissioner for works and energy development in October 2019.

Reacting to the resignation, Fintiri said it was to allow Adamu align politically with his father.

“We excuse him so that he can pitch with his father, which is the normal thing to do,” the governor said.

Fintiri also recalled that he was part of the APC during its early formation in 2014 before returning to the PDP and later reorganising his political structure ahead of the 2019 elections.