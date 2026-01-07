No Presidential Aspirant Will Step Down in ADC — Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said that no presidential aspirant will withdraw from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to intimidate and weaken opposition parties.

He said all qualified aspirants would be allowed to participate freely when the ADC begins its presidential selection process, dismissing reports that he was under pressure to step down in favour of a southern aspirant.

Atiku said opposition leaders came together under the ADC to build a credible national alternative to the APC.

According to the statement, agents linked to the presidency were attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of the ADC, especially on the issue of choosing a presidential candidate.

He stressed that the ADC remained committed to an open, transparent, and competitive process and was open to all genuine opposition figures.

Atiku said democracy thrives on inclusiveness, not coercion, and insisted that no aspirant would step aside.

He added that President Bola Tinubu, not opposition candidates, should step down, describing Tinubu’s leadership as a “national liability”.

Atiku warned against attempts to destabilise the party, saying the ADC would not allow intimidation or sabotage to derail its mission.

He also criticised the Tinubu administration, accusing it of pursuing policies that have caused economic hardship and weakened democratic space in Nigeria.

According to him, the APC-led government has deliberately worked to weaken opposition parties, creating what he described as a creeping one-party state.