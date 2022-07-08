Firm Launches New Retail Initiative For African American-owned Brands

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Innovative Entrepreneurs Hub, a hybrid shared workspace and business development and management company of based in Los Angeles, has launched new crowd funding campaign to exclusively promote African American-owned brands.

The crowd funding campaign is driven by the company’s ifundWomen initiative which recently announced a retail store called Our Culture Hub, a retail store featuring a variety of curated brands.

Innovative Entrepreneurs Hub helps entrepreneurs and small businesses start, develop and grow. The company have a wide range of services from business formation, branding, marketing, bookkeeping, business credit building, business funding, and more.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of company, Rashunda Rene said Our Culture Hub is a curated retail store that will feature premium Black-owned brands that are retail-ready.

Through this crowd funding campaign, according to her, they are inviting the public to join them as they create a solution for Black business owners.

With the help of donors, they will launch our flagship location in the beautiful city of Inglewood, CA, home of the world-renowned SoFi Stadium. This location will feature more than 30 premium Black-owned brands under one roof, allowing for intentional shopping for the hundreds of thousands of consumers that visit the area or shop online that desire to make a difference.

Following the murder of George Floyd, many businesses pledged to bring more minority-owned products into stores and online. Days after Floyd’s murder, Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies and Fifteen Percent Pledge, challenged companies in an Instagram post.

“So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power. So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. We represent 15 percent of the population and we need to represent 15 percent of your shelf space”, she wrote.

A year later, 25 companies – including prominent retailers like Macy’s, Sephora, and Gap – pledged to do just that. There was some momentum with this call to action, but not nearly enough. In response to this need, ‘Our Culture Hub’ was born.