Firstbank Set For DecemberIssaVybe Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – First Bank of Nigeria has unveiled the calendar of events for its yearly DecemberIssaVybe campaign which, it says, will impact much on the entertainment industry.

The Group Head of Marketing/Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Ms Folake Ani-Mumuney, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Ani-Mumuney said that the campaign which started in 2018 had been full of excitements for Nigerians.

According to the official, the 30-day event would feature musical shows and concerts, comedies, fashion, arts and food fairs aimed to evoke joyful moods as Christmas and New Year celebrations approach.

“We are delighted to be back with DecemberIssaVybe. The 2021 edition is enriched with loads of impactful and celebratory activities to build the excitement of witnessing the year-end as we celebrate into 2022.

“FirstBank DecemberIssaVybe campaign offers free massive gifts and ticket giveaways to premium events aimed at creating fascinating and memorable experience for stakeholders in the Yuletide season as they bond with family and friends, while connecting with their favourite superstars, music, plays.

“As a bank woven into the fabric of society, we have ensured that the events are spread across the country, and there is an event for everyone, irrespective of age.

“We remain committed through resourceful partnerships to nation building, empowering all, including the youth, to achieve their dreams as these events promote continued growth of the entertainment industry,’’ she said.

She advised Nigerians to stay safe and adhere to COVID-19 protocols as they would be celebrating Christmas and New Year.

“ It is important we all get vaccinated, get our booster jabs where necessary, use face masks, observe social distancing and play our roles to drive full observance and adherence to COVID-19 protocols so we enjoy the season responsibly,’’ she said.

“December is a season for giving, and given FirstBank’s culture of showing kindness through initiatives such as SPARK (Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness), DecemberIssaVybe campaign integrates kindness and spreads its message of transforming lives.”

According to the official, to enjoy premium concerts, plays, fashion and foods, customers and followers of the bank’s social media pages should look out for posts on how to participate.