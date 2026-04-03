FirstBank Sponsors Samuel Okwaraji U-16 Football Championship 2026

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – FirstBank, the premier bank in West Africa and a leading financial inclusion service provider, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the maiden edition of the Samuel Okwaraji Under 16 Football Championship, a nationwide youth football tournament organised to honour the late Samuel Okwaraji, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated football legends renowned for his patriotism, discipline, and commitment to national service.

The tournament will engage secondary schools from all 36 states and the FCT, in a two-stage competition. The first stage will feature zonal eliminations across the six geopolitical zones, followed by a national final in Abuja featuring the top 12 qualifying teams. The event will also include cultural displays, memorial lectures, and talent scouting opportunities by national team coaches, ensuring a blend of sporting excellence and social impact.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Olusegun Alebiosu, said: “Football is the strongest unifier of Nigerians. It brings communities together, inspires discipline, and nurtures talents across the country. FirstBank is making a deliberate incursion into grassroots football development with this sponsorship, creating an enabling environment for the next generation of Samuel Okwarajis to discover, refine, and maximise their potential, thereby shaping the future of Nigerian football.”

In his remarks, Senator Osita Izunaso, the Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee commended FirstBank for throwing its weight around the championship. He said “FirstBank’s legacy predates modern Nigerian football. The bank has once again shown that true corporate leadership lies in nation building. We thank FirstBank for their participation in this championship and we hope that other corporates will take a leaf and provide an enabling environment for young ones to thrive in education through sports.”

Through its First@Sports initiative, FirstBank has sustained an unbroken role in promoting the development of football and sports across Nigeria. The Bank is invested in nurturing talent through its ownership of the Elephant Boys Football Team currently competing in the Nigerian National League. The FirstBank Basketball Club popular known as the “Elephant Girls” is also owned by the Bank.

The Bank has supported youth-oriented and sporting initiatives including the National Sports Festival, South-West Youth Games, the Dala Hard Court Tennis Championship for 35 years, Lagos Amateur Golf Open Championship for 65 years, and the Georgian Polo Cup for 105 years.

The Bank’s sponsorship of the Samuel Okwaraji U-16 Tournament underscores its commitment to national unity, empowering communities, and fostering youth development.