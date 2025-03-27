Guild Of Private Broadcast Managers Congratulates NUJ @ 70

(AFRICAN EXAMINER – The Guild of Private Broadcast Managers in Nigeria has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), as it celebrates its 70th Anniversary of existence.

In a congratulatory message signed by its National President, Ambassador Patrick Uzoyi-Peters, and made available to newsmen weekend, by the Acting Director, public Affairs, Justice Kalu Amah, the guild described the milestone as a testament to the NUJ’s unwavering commitment to upholding press freedom, journalistic integrity, and the advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

“For seven decades, the NUJ has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape, advocating for the rights and welfare of journalists, and ensuring that the voice of the people remains strong and unyielding.

“Your resilience, professionalism, and dedication to ethical journalism have been instrumental in fostering transparency, accountability, and national development”.

Celebrating this historic achievement, the Guild’s President, recognized the sacrifices and contributions of journalists across the nation who work tirelessly to inform, educate, and empower society.

The Guild therefore, reiterated its commitment towards collaborating with the NUJ in promoting responsible journalism and strengthening the media industry for the greater good.

While wishing the NUJ continued success, growth, and greater impact in the years ahead, President Uzoyi-Peters prayed that the anniversary serve as a renewed call to uphold the principles of truth, fairness, and press freedom in our collective pursuit of a more informed and just society.