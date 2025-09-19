Fubara To Address Statewide Broadcast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, will address the state in a broadcast at 6:00 pm today after his return from the suspension of the emergency rule.

Upon arriving at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Fubara stated that he was deeply touched by the warm welcome from the people.

He noted that the broadcast would serve as a platform to appreciate stakeholders who were instrumental in restoring peace and stability to the state

Fubara said: “I am humbled by what I saw at the airport. I was also briefed about what happened here yesterday. That reception really humbled me. It shows love, confidence, and solidarity. It is not just a celebration.

“The massive reception by the number of people who came out to celebrate is a reaffirmation of the bond between this government and the people that we are serving.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to do those things that have made you people love us. I want to appreciate everyone and to say that we love you.

“We are going to address the state officially by 6:00 pm, and in that broadcast, every authority that gave support to this normalcy will be properly recognized.”