Germany Lauds Nigeria’s Cooperation On Return Of Benin Artifacts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Germany has applauded the cooperation of the Nigerian government on the efforts geared toward the return of Benin bronzes to Nigeria.

German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory made the commendation in a statement shortly after the Germany and Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on museum cooperation on Wednesday in Abuja.

German delegation which include, Prof. Dr. Barbara Plankensteiner, Director of the Museum at the Rothenbaum – Cultures and Arts of the World in Hamburg (MARKK) and spokesperson for the Benin Dialogue Group, as well as Prof. Dr. Hermann Parzinger, President of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, attended the signing ceremony.

The Director General of the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Prof. Abba Isa Tijani signed the MoU on behalf of the Nigerian government while his counterpart, the Director General for Culture and Communication of the German Federal Foreign Office, Dr. Andreas Görgen, who led German delegation, signed on behalf of the German government.

The German ambassador expressed her satisfaction on the progress that has been made so far by the German delegation in this regard.

“I am delighted that the German delegation achieved so much progress. This underlines again our commitment to the Nigerian–German cooperation in this field. We commend our Nigerian partners for their cooperation and are looking forward to the next steps“, she said.

Also in his remarks, Dr. Andreas Görgen said he is very delighted over the success that has been recorded in the process of returning Benin artifacts, adding that will enhance the bilateral relations between both countries.

“I am very pleased that, after the previous meetings, we were able to create a reliable basis for the return of Benin bronzes and for further cooperation. I am sure that our joint engagement will put Nigerian – German cultural relations on a new foundation”, he added.

After an initial visit to Nigeria in May 2021, a visit by a Nigerian delegation to Berlin in July 2021 and the current visit to Abuja, the MoU stipulates that the return of Benin bronzes from German museums will be embedded in a broad collaboration in the areas of archeology, museum facilities and museum cooperation.

Meanwhile, both sides affirmed that the process leading to returns of Benin bronzes will begin in the second quarter of 2022 with transfers of ownership.

To this end, a framework agreement is to be concluded in December 2021. Both sides also agreed that Benin bronzes will continue to be exhibited in German museums and that there will be cooperation on exhibition projects.

The next meeting is scheduled for December 2021 in Germany.























