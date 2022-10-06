W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Rivers Assembly Delists Omehia As Ex-Gov

Posted by Breaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, October 6th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers Assembly has withdrawn its recognition of Celestine Omehia as a former Governor of Rivers State.

All 21 members present voted in support of the motion to delist Omehia and resolved to forward their resolution to Governor, Nyesom Wike, for implementation.



Details shortly…

