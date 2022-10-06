(BREAKING): Rivers Assembly Delists Omehia As Ex-Gov

(BREAKING): Rivers Assembly Delists Omehia As Ex-GovBreaking News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, October 6th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers Assembly has withdrawn its recognition of Celestine Omehia as a former Governor of Rivers State.
All 21 members present voted in support of the motion to delist Omehia and resolved to forward their resolution to Governor, Nyesom Wike, for implementation.
Details shortly…
