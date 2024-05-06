Gov. Yusuf Lays Foundation For ₦15bn Interchange Bridge In Kano

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In a move to transform Kano into a mega city, and alleviate traffic congestion, Governor Abba Yusuf, has laid the foundation for a ₦15bn three-layer interchange bridge at Kofar Dan’agundi.

During his visit to the project site on Sunday, Governor Yusuf, accompanied by key cabinet members, reiterated his administration’s commitment to revolutionising the city centre.

He emphasised the significance of enhancing traffic flow to elevate Kano’s status to that of a mega city.

The project, awarded to CCG Nigeria Limited in December 2023, has a completion period of eighteen months. It is part of a comprehensive initiative that includes another high-impact interchange bridge at Talidu roundabout, strategically positioned to mitigate traffic congestion.

“We have created fordable alternative routes, and motorists are expected to comply with safety rules and allow the project operation to run smoothly,” the governor said.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, infrastructure development alongside the education sectors, is the pivotal focus area of the present administration.

This, the statement said, underscores Governor Yusuf’s unwavering commitment to propelling Kano into a modern metropolis.

Responding to inquiries following the foundation laying ceremony, the Project Manager of CGC Nigeria Limited, Gee Wang, expressed confidence in meeting the project’s timeline.

“We are dedicated to completing the project within the stipulated time frame, ensuring its seamless integration into the city’s infrastructure,” Wang said.

Similarly, the Kano State Commissioner of Works and Housing, Marwan Ahmad, echoed Wang’s sentiments, assuring the public of the project’s timely completion.