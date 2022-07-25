Government, Only Interested In Our Votes – Mr Macaroni Speaks Over Terrorists Threat To Buhari, El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian Comedian, Mr Macaroni has stated that the prolonged captivity of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack passengers is a pointer on how little the government values the lives of Nigerians.

Mr Macaroni stated this after a terrorist group in the North West who abducted the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers had threatened to also abduct President Muhammdu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the terrorists made the threat in a fresh video where they were captured flogging some of their male captives.

Reacting to this development, Mr Macaroni, in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Sunday, stated that the Government was only interested in Nigerians’ votes.

He tweeted: “The prolonged Captivity of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack passengers continues to prove how little the Government values our lives as Nigerians.

“They are only interested in our votes. They don’t care about our safety or protection.

“Nigerians, the ball is in your court.”