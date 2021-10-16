Anambra Gubernatorial Election Will Be “Embarrassingly” Transparent – INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election will be embarrassingly transparent as it has put facilities in place to achieve an all- inclusive electoral process.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Anambra state, Dr Nwachukwu Orji, made the assertion in Awka, on Saturday during a voter education and sensitisation forum for Persons with disabilities (PWDs) and Women groups.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening.

Orji who was represented by INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Samuel Nimem, said that the commission had successfully carried out most of the activities on schedule for the election.

According to him, this election will debunk all the ideas and beliefs that INEC rigs election or commits electoral fraud.

“INEC is ready on every stage for the election. The electoral materials that got burnt recently in an attack have been replaced, non-sensitive materials have been distributed to all local government areas and training of officials and ad-hoc staff is ongoing as I speak to you.

“We have pasted and presented voters’ register to the political parties fielding candidates, we have published the final list of candidates and we have been engaging stakeholders to ensure security at polling units.

“We have increased polling units to 5,720 to increase access to all voters and we are carrying out aggressive voter education and sensitisation appealing to residents to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“With all facilities in place and with the electronic transmission of results, I tell you that Anambra election will be embarrassingly transparent. This will build confidence in our electoral system,” he said.























