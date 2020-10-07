Governor El-Rufai Appoints New Emir Of Zazzau

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau.

This was announced by the Kaduna state government on Wednesday in a statement signed by Ja’afaru Sani, commissioner of local government affairs.

“Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Alh. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar. He has been a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015.

He has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation. He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL),” the statement read.

“Born in 1966, Alh. Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University. He is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).

On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, Malam Nasir El-Rufai congratulated HRH Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau.

African Examiner reports that Bamalli is to replace Shehu Idris who died on September 20, He reigned for 45 years.

Bamalli is from the Mallawa ruling house and the first emir from the family in 100 years.

