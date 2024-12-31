Tinubu Hails NNPCL Over Reopening of Warri Refinery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the restart of operation at the Warri Refinery on Monday has brought lots of joy to him and Nigerians.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson of Tinubu, made this known in a statement on Monday as he celebrated the kickoff of the state-owned refinery after years of rehabilitation.

The African Examiner reports that on Monday, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, announced that the 125,000 barrels per day have again begun operation.

Reacting, Tinubu stated that he is happy about the reopening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited describing it as another remarkable achievement in 2024 that has strengthened the hopes of Nigerians in his administration.

He said: “The restart of Warri Refinery today brings joy and gladness to me and Nigerians. This will further strengthen the hope and confidence of Nigerians for a greater and better future than we promised. This development is a remarkable way to end the year following the feat recorded earlier with the old Port Harcourt Refinery. I am equally happy that NNPC Limited is implementing my directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition.

“I congratulate Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL for working hard to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa.”

He also heaped praises on Mele Kyari and tasked the NNPCL to accelerate repair work on the Kaduna Refinery and the 150,000 (bpd) refinery in Port Harcourt so that Nigeria can play her role as a global energy provider.