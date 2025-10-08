Governor Zulum Honors Anambra Nurse In Borno

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has donated a fully furnished two-bedroom house to Mrs. Marbel Ijeoma Duaka, who is a dedicated health worker from Anambra State for her exceptional service and resilience during the Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Zulum also disclosed an automatic employment offer for Duaka’s son, Anthony, who is a graduate of Banking and Finance, at the state-owned Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri.

Giving the house keys to Mrs. Duaka in Mafa Local Government Area on Tuesday, October 7, Zulum applauded her for her selfless dedication, saying that she had served at the Primary Healthcare Centre in Mafa for over two decades without going away from her post even during the height of the insurgency in the region.

He said: “Mrs. Duaka had been working here for over 24 years and has never left Mafa for a single month. During the Boko Haram crisis, most people fled the town, but she stayed throughout the conflict despite being a non-indigene. She has treated most of my family members, including my mother.”

The governor stated that the allocation letter for the house be issued in her name, as he said: “Do not leave Mafa, even after you retire.” He also disclosed that, “Your son, Anthony, will be given automatic employment at the Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri. His employment starts with immediate effect.”

An elated Mrs. Duaka, expressing her gratitude, described the moment as the happiest day of her life.

She said: “Today is the happiest day for me because His Excellency has honoured me and appreciated what I have been doing in Mafa. He has been so good to me,” she said. “He provided me with a scholarship to study BSc in Health Education, today he has given my son a job and given me a house. I am truly grateful.”