Group Condemns Killing Of Security Agents By Unknown Gunmen In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO), a non-profit organisation has decried the recent killing of Police and custom Officers in Enugu State.

The Executive Director of CAPIO, Rev. Fr. Jude Isiguzo, condemned the killing in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

Isiguzo noted that public assassination of citizens and security agents in the state had witnessed a surge since May 2021.

According to him, there was assassination of one Stanley Nnaji and Police Officers in Enugu on Feb.10 and 12, within a space of two days.

He said, “In line with insecurity in the country and Enugu state, CAPIO want to use this medium to condemn actions of “unknown gunmen” in the state.

“We call on the state government and all security formations in Enugu state to unmask individuals or groups behind these crimes.

“Unmasking the culprits and trying them through the institutions of the state, will curb insecurity, boost law and order while eliminating the rise in self-help and jungle justice in state.

“Every citizen has a right to life and the state is entrusted with the responsibility of upholding and preserving the life of citizens,’’ he said.

He urged the Federal and state governments security agencies, and other stakeholders to uphold the rights to life of every citizen.

African Examiner reports that unknown gunmen had on Feb. 12 invaded the state capital and had a field day without any security agency intercepting them.

Hours after mauling down three policemen in the Coal city, they also killed a popular security head.

The attack which started at a police checkpoint at Timber junction, Maryland and Independence Layout in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state at about 12 noon had three policemen from Uwani police station losing their lives.

They had also kidnapped a woman with her driver who drove into the scene while the attack was going on.

