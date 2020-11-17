Group Disowns Nigerians Arrested in Italy, Says They Are Not Our Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An International humanitarian body, under the aegis of DeNorsemen Kclub International (DNKI), has said some Nigerians who were recently arrested in Italy over alleged criminal offences are not its members, calling on the Italian police to carry out thorough investigation on the matter.

The group in a press statement signed by its publicity Secretary, Dr. Ike Felix, made available to African Examiner Tuesday in Enugu, said: “it has been brought to our attention that certain individuals who claim to be members of Denorsemen Kclub International are currently in Police custody in Italy after they were arrested.

“First, we want to commend the Italian Police for their work in arresting these individuals. Secondly, we call on the Italian Police to make sure that they are investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the Law.

“Furthermore, please, be aware that there are many imposters among the public parading themselves as members of our organization and engaging in the extortion of unsuspecting members of the public with promises of admitting them into an organization that they themselves are not members of or using the name of our organization as a cover for their criminal activities.

It said “For the avoidance of doubt, it is pertinent to know that Denorsemen Kclub is a lawfully registered organization registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria with registration number (RC 7458) and equally registered in Italy with the Commission for Societal Affairs (amongst several other countries).

“Our aims and objectives are universally uniform. We focus on charity to the needy and we leverage on the essence of brotherhood amongst members.

“We do not endorse or sponsor crimes. We have records of all our activities published for the world to see on our website: www.denorsemen.org Copies of our Certificates and Constitution are attached here.

“It is in the light of this that we take particular exception to the attempts by the Italian media in trying to associate the activities of criminal elements with our noble Kclub.

According to the group, “Such publications only help in misleading the public about the activities of Denorsemen Kclub as there are available records that show the facts.

“The logo displayed by the suspected criminals is our logo. It is a logo which Denorsemen Kclub has patented.

“Unfortunately, many other organisations have often displayed this logo with neither the consent nor prior knowledge of Denorsemen Kclub.

“It is therefore, wrong to assume that the arrested persons are members of Denorsemen Kclub solely on the strength of our logo found in their possession.

“Investigate these individuals, If there is anyone of them found to be a member of Denorsemen Kclub and who has been found to be complicit in any crimes, please let the full process of the law take its course.

“But desist from associating criminal conduct with our noble organisation. Criminal liability is personal and cannot be transferred.

“We remain proud of our organization. We will not be deterred by the continued attempt by some to tarnish our image.

It added: “We will continue to focus on our noble humanitarian efforts in alleviating the plight of the less privileged, donating money and support to very many causes of charity across the globe where we find ourselves.

“We will continue to mould fine gentlemen, instilling in them the virtues of good citizenship and the value of hard work.

“We will continue to remain a brotherhood where membership spreads across tribes and tongues; a brotherhood which is a model for a peaceful society where individuals of diverse backgrounds coexist peacefully while pursuing the same noble objectives.

“All members of DeNorsemen Kclub should continue to go about their daily affairs and as always remain law abiding and model citizens.

