Group Kicks Against Appointment Of Uzodinmma As Renewed Hope Ambassador

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A political pressure group, operating under the platform of Enugu Coalition Assembly (ECA), has faulted the recent appointment of Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinmma, as the Renewed Hope Ambassador by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying “it’s was a wrong choice”.

The appointment was contained in a press statement released by the state House ahead of the national launch of the Federal Government’s Ward Development Programme.

Reacting to the new assignment given to Uzodinmma via a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday, and signed by the group’s leader, a former Chieftain of the ruling All progressives Congress APC in Enugu state Comrade Ude Adolphus, the group posited that assigning such responsibility to the governor was not the best.

It would be recalled that Ude, a grassroot mobilizer recently dumped his former party, the ruling APC, where he previously served as the Enugu state pioneer Deputy chairman for the opposition African Democratic party ADC.

The group alleged that Uzodinmma, who is also chairman of the progressives and South East governor’s forum, has done more harm than good to the citizens of Imo state and South East geo political zone in general.

According to ECA, the Imo state governor “derives joy seeing his people suffering and that is why most of his policies seem to be anti human”.

“Rather than join hands with his colleagues governors from Abia, Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi states in articulating assorted regional programmes and policies that would impact positively on the lives of South Easters, he is only interested in pursuing selfish political agenda to the detriment of the geo political zone.

“Uzodinmma is not in any way bothered about the age long and deliberate marginalization of the people of South East geo political zone by succesives and current central governments in Nigeria.

“So, as a grass root mobilization organization that truly understands the plight and yearning of the less privileged in the society, we are using this medium to call on president Tinubu to redouble his effort in addressing the alarming economic woes in the country, including current insecurity challenges.

The APC led federal government should rise up to it’s responsibility and tackle the pains and suffering of the Nigeria poor masses who are facing serious hardship as a result of harsh economy.

Our Correspondent reports that in his role as Ambassador, Uzodinmma will double as the Director-General for Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation.

With the appointment, which takes immediate effect, the Imo Governor will be responsible, in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress APC leadership and the governors, for evangelising the Tinubu administration’s programme.

Also, as Renewed Hope Ambassador, Uzodimma, will ensure harmony, inclusiveness and strategic coordination across all levels of the party. He will also be involved in mobilising and engaging people, just as he is expected to work with the APC governors, who will also be Ambassadors of Hope.

President Tinubu expects Uzodimma and his colleagues to promote and disseminate the party’s achievements and milestones since 2023, thereby reinforcing the message of Renewed Hope nationwide.

Recalled that the Tinubu took office in May 2023 with a reform agenda that is his administration claims is already yielding positive outcomes for the Nigerian economy, which the group countered, insisting that the so called reforms is yet to reflect in the Nigerian masses.

The group, maintained that “it is not a hidden fact, Citizens of this country are really suffering, many can no longer afford a square meal, some cannot afford their medical bills in the hospital. So, Mr. President should as a matter of urgency rise up and do the need full, rather than allowing his government make propaganda it’s watch word”