Group, Pledges To Build 10,000 Affordable Housing Units In Enugu If PDP Candidate, Mbah, Wins

……Endorsed Him

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of its resolve to support the government in tackling the housing deficit challenge in the State, the Enugu Investors Forum, EIF, pledged to built a total of 10,000 affordable houses for the people, if the people’s Democratic party PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah wins the election.

Meanwhile, the group made up of professionals in various disciplines in collaboration with the Enugu Concerned Citizens Initiative, ECCI, have emphasized their earlier endorsement of Mbah for the number one office in the state (Lion building) in the March 11 governorship election.

It would be recalled that they had on November 4, 2022 endorsed the candidature of Mbah, on the basis that they believe in his pedigree in the private sector, his ability in speaking the same language with investors if elected.

They said the strongly believe that with Mbah’s background from the private sector, he would open the doors for investors and Investment to grow and would not be hostile to investors.

Addressing Newsmen yesterday at a special Dinner in Enugu organized in honour of Mbah, President of the Enugu Investors Forum, Mr. Ayobanna Ikeanumba, explained that the decision to endorse Mbah was reached after an unbiased examination and evaluation of the track records, manifestos and physical investments of all the governorship candidates in the race for the exalted Enugu office.

The Association president further stated that they did critical analysis of the other governorship candidates and discovered that none of them had any tangible investment that any man could point at here in Enugu.

According to him, it was during the evaluation carried out without any bias mind that the forum and ECCI, came to the conclusion that Peter Mbah is the most credible, capable and qualified candidates coming from the side of investors

His words: ” We have reviewed other candidates but we found it difficult to pinpoint tangible investments they have made but we could not see any.” he said.

He added “Some states are doing well because they have leaders that have proven integrity in the private sector. Mbah has a tangible business one can touch but that is not the case with others.

“So, we looked around and decided that Mbah is the person we are going to endorse. The essence of endorsing Mbah is because of his interest in business. He won’t be hostile to investors. We shall all come together to invest in the state,” he said.

Ikeanumba, who said their members are all over the world and are made up of people with tangible businesses is Enugu State both indigene and non indigene, pledged that “once Mbah wins as a Governor our members would immediately build 10,000 affordable housing units in Enugu within the first one year.

He although, government would make the land available as their only contribution .”From day one, we are pledging 10,000 housing units of affordable housing to citizens of Enugu. Once he shows us the land, we build the houses,” he promised.

“Over the last seven months, we have been apprehensive over government and investors relationship in Enugu but today we have settled that if Mbah becomes the governor of Enugu state the slow entry of investors into the town would stop and Enugu state would be at peace with investors and their investments” Ikeaumba said.

.“We have a particular area of interest and that particular area is housing, affordable housing. We pledged to provide 10,000 residential houses apartments not duplexes in the first one year of his administration. We are not asking for money, what we only want is to show us the land where we will erect the buildings.

The reason is simple: if we are able to support him with affordable homes, it will go a long way to increase the economy of the state. It will go a long way to drive people out of poverty because once somebody becomes a Landlord he or she becomes a new person, he becomes wealthy”

Another thing that drove them, he said, was that they have reviewed the other candidates unbiased, and struggled to pin point particular tangible investments they have in Enugu but couldn’t find any.

“we are very concerned to partner with carrier politicians that have proven records in business developments , Peter Mbah has a proven record in the private sector”.

Speaking earlier, Direction General D-G of Enugu Concerns Citizens Initiative ECCI Hon. Aurthur Edeh

Explained that the dinner was to bring like minds together to thinker about a sustainable economic evolution in Enugu state.

He said Enugu Concerned Citizens Initiative as an organ has its aim and objectives basically on creating wealth both for its members and the public in general

“We have our membership base in all the 17 local government areas of the state and it’s Communities

He noted that Enugu is a green field for both local and international investors to cultivate .

“But the government of course, has to create the enabling environment that would make it accessible for investors.