Guinea-Bissau: Buhari Receives Details On Attempted Coup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a comprehensive report on the coup attempt to remove President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau.

African Examiner reports that the attempted coup was, however, not successful as it was aborted by loyalist forces.

The Nigerian leader was briefed on the sidelines of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

A statement by Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, stated that the President met with Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa, “who gave a graphic presentation of the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in her country”.

“They attempted to kill President Embalo. They destroyed the presidential palace with bazookas, killed 11 young people. It took about five hours to restore order. It was a nightmare,” he said.

President Buhari assured that he would consult with other ECOWAS leaders on the manner full normalcy could be restored to the embattled country at the shortest possible time.