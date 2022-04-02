(BREAKING) : IPOB Cancels ‘Sit At Home’ In Southeast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has abrogated its sit-at-home directive in southeast Nigeria, saying the development is to embrace peace negotiations organised by the Anambra government.

African Examiner reports on Saturday from Awka that IPOB yielded to the appeal by the Anambra Government and Traditional rulers to pave the way for peace, since all Igbo stakeholders and religious leaders have declared their intention to find a lasting solution to insecurity and incessant sit-at-home

directives in the South East.

The decision was disclosed by the Chairman, Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, during a one-day peacebuilding and security meeting held in Awka on Saturday.

His Royal Highness, Igwe Achebe, who is also the Igwe of Onitsha, said that the stakeholders have continually held meetings on the way forward to lasting resolutions of the impasse with the agitators.

He said that after its meeting with the group on Friday, April 1, it was agreed that a call to release the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would be a step to dousing the tension in the state.

He said that after the meeting, the group placed a call to all its members to sheathe their swords, put down their guns and go the way of dialogue.

“We call on all who had taken the way of gun to put down their guns and take up the olive leaf from the government to better themselves,” Achebe said.

He said that the state government has set April 4 for prayers aimed at seeking God’s face to restore lasting peace in Anambra and South East as a whole.